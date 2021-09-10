Cardi B and Offset welcome their second child and Kulture Kiari is now a big sister! Her parents, rappers Cardi B and husband Offset, have welcomed their second child into the world.
On Monday, Sept. 6 they made a social media announcement about the baby’s arrival. Cardi B shared a photo of her and Offset with their new bundle of joy in what looked like a hospital bed.
She captioned the photo with “9/4/21” and three emojis including a blue heart along with a photo of the baby wrapped in a blue blanket, leaving fans to assume the baby is a boy.
The couple secretly married in September 2017 and got “engaged” on stage a month later. Their daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.
Cardi B and Offset, have publicly broken up and restored their relationship on multiple occasions. Their second pregnancy was kept secret until Cardi B revealed her baby bump during a performance with Migos at the BET Awards in June.
