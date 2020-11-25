Having her fourth #1 record on the Billboard Hot 100, being a viral dance video and streaming sensation, and her political activism are reasons why Cardi B is Billboard’s Woman of the Year. In addition to talon-sharp clap backs for haters who thought they had something to say about her worthiness for the honor, the W.A.P. rapper posted on Instagram, “Thank you Billboard! Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day … B**** broke records! Thank you BARDIGANG without y’all encouraging while the world … was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change.” She and other female phenoms of the industry will be honored at the Billboard Women in Music event on Dec. 10.
Sources: Billboard, Buzzfeed, E!, Hollywood Life, Instagram, People, Prix Productions, TMZ, Variety
