And if the Rolls Royce extra birthday present didn’t tell you, Cardi B herself said that she is back together with her husband Offset. She filed for divorce in September – to teach him a lesson. Lesson learned-hopefully. And she said she was not being abused.
Source: Hollywood Life, People
