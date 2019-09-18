Two years ago, a female Usher fan filed a lawsuit against the R&B singer accusing him of exposing her to the herpes virus during a sexual encounter following one of his concerts.
According to the Blast, the female accuser filed for the dismissal through her attorney Lisa Bloom, and the case was officially tossed out.
Two other cases against Usher that make similar claims are still ongoing.
Sources: TMZ.com, Twitter.com, KMOV.com, The Blast
