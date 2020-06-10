Last month “Twilight” fans were stunned after actor Gregory Boyce was found dead, along with his girlfriend, inside their Las Vegas condo. Last week the cause of death was revealed.
According to the Clark County Coroner Gregory Boyce and Natalie Adepoju both died of a drug overdose after ingesting cocaine and fentanyl. Boyce was 30 and Adepoju 27.
Boyce was best known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 big-screen adaptation of “Twilight,” which also starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, TMZ.com, Variety.com
