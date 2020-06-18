Back in March, boxer Floyd Mayweather's former partner Josie Harris was found unresponsive in front of her home in Valencia, California.
According to the medical examiner's report obtained by several outlets, the cause of death was listed as an accidental overdose caused by mixed drug toxicity.
The toxicology report found a lethal combination of the prescription drugs Fentanyl and Xanax.
