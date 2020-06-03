Beyoncé
“We’re broken and we’re disgusted,” she said in a video posted on Instagram. “We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.
No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family – and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.
Continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our country.”
Rihanna
“For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least,” Rihanna said via Instagram. “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that [expletive] normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”... then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor”
Jamie Foxx
“We cannot be silent anymore,” Foxx said via Instagram. “I’ve been going to rallies since Rodney King. When Trayvon Martin happened, I got a chance to forge a relationship with his mother, Sybrina Fulton, who is now running for commissioner in Dade county Miami. We both have witnessed an acceleration of young black man being killed senselessly by police officers and random civilians trying to act like police officers. Being in Minnesota for George Floyd felt like the straw on the camel’s back. We have to change policy when it comes to police brutality. We will be heading up to San Francisco tomorrow to meet with the Mayor London Breed to have a Push for real change!! We cannot let all of these black folks down. #blacklivesmatter”
Nick Cannon
“I’m just as hurt and [expletive] off about George Floyd as I am about Mike Brown. About Sandra Bland. About so many – Philando Castile, so, so many ... the laundry list of names,” Cannon said in an interview with “Access Hollywood.” “Even in the same week as George Floyd, there was four other police killings. Obviously this one was recorded on camera, and I think to see a white man kneeling on the neck of a black man as he takes his last breath, and the white man has his hands in his pockets, so cavalier in a crisis – that we have now normalized trauma. You know what I mean? [That] we see public lynching daily on cycle on a feed, is something we can’t normalize. And it hurts my heart, and I cry at night, man. It’s hard to even wake up every day knowing that we have to get back into this fight. But we're going to do it. We’re going to do it. I’m ready to put my life on the line for this, because there’s nothing more important to my community, nothing more important to my family. Nothing more important to me, than to evoke change in a real way.”
Sources: Instagram, Access Hollywood, CNN.com
