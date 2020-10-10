Several celebrity couples recently announced new additions to their families.
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart recently welcomed their second child together, a girl, Kaori Mai Hart. The Hart family includes 2-year-old Kenzo, and 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix, bothfrom his ex-wife, Torrei.
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty celebrate the birth of her first child, born last week in L.A. No word on yet the gender or name.
Childish Gambino singer and artist Donald Glover revealed his third son with longtime love Michelle White was born recently. The “Atlanta” star revealed the new baby news during a British GQ interview with “I May Destroy You” actress Michaela Coel. He said the new baby is named Donald, after his father, who passed away recently.
