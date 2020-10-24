“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman did not leave a will before he died in August from colon cancer. In Los Angeles County Probate Court, his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, asked to be named administrator with limited authority over the actor’s estate, valued at $938,500, according to documents obtained by USA Today. That may not be a true reflection of Bozeman’s wealth and success, TMZ reports, as most likely, the majority of his assets are held in separate private trusts. Bozeman and Ledward got engaged in late 2019, and reportedly tied the knot at some point this year. TMZ said when a person dies without a will and without children, their surviving spouse inherits all the assets of the probate estate. The documents also state Bozeman is also survived by his parents, Leroy Bozeman and Carolyn Boseman of Belton, S.C.
Source: USA Today, TMZ
