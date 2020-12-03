Netflix honored a request by comedian Dave Chappelle to remove “Chappelle’s Show” out of its lineup. This, because he didn’t find it so funny that ViacomCBS was allegedly the only one profiting from the program, and not him. In an Instagram post reported by Black Enterprise, Chapelle said, “I signed the contract the way a 28-year-old expectant father that’s broke signs a contract, I was desperate, I needed a way out.”
However, Chappelle said when he left that show, he never got paid.
In a recent “Saturday Night Live” appearance, BE reported Chappelle said to the audience, “[ViacomCBS] didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me, or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”
