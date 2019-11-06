On Thursday, October 31, Academy Award winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was arraigned on new charges related to a third alleged sex abuse victim. In the arraignment, prosecutors revealed that more women have come forward with claims against the actor.
“Not guilty,” Gooding said, according to Page Six, as he was escorted into the courtroom in handcuffs.
Gooding faces a total of six misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sex abuse stemming from three accusers’ allegations.
Page Six said that during the brief hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, Assistant DA Jenna Long accused the defense team of leaking an edited video to the press, which shows the actor tapping the backside of a TAO nightclub server on Oct. 24, 2018.
He was previously indicted for touching her buttocks and for squeezing the breast of a 30-year-old accuser in June at the Moxy hotel.
Prosecutors claim that at least 17 accusers have come forward.
Defense lawyers Mark Heller and Peter Toumbekis denied releasing the video and blasted prosecutors for charging Gooding in the first place. Heller insisted no crime occurred.
Sources: BlackAmericaWeb.com, The Root, Page Six, Bossip.com, Daily Mail, Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.