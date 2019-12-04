Chico DeBarge, the baby of the famous musical clan, was arrested in a parking lot in connection to substance abuse.
According to TMZ.com, a police report says Chico was allegedly apprehended by police earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot after cops saw him using a piece of wire to try to unlock an SUV because he had reportedly locked his keys inside the vehicle
Thinking he was trying to break in, officers approached and searched him – and allegedly found methamphetamine in his pockets. He was placed under arrest. The report also states that cops say they also discovered drug paraphernalia in the SUV.
Chico was reportedly booked at the Burbank City Jail before being released. Formal charges are reportedly pending review by the City Attorney.
Sources: TMZ.com, New York Daily News, Instagram.com, The Real, Esquire.com, The Undefeated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.