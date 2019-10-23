Newly-single singer/songwriter Chrisette Michele had a moment of transparency about her recent marriage and abrupt split from her manager in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“The quickness with which I married and divorced threw me into the shocking truth of how ‘11 years old’ I still am,” Michele wrote. “Adulting was catapulted at me like a lightning bolt and I BOMBED!
I found out real quick that marriage wasn’t the end all to human completion nor development. It ended up being quite the opposite actually. Developed me…but complete me? Not a relationship’s responsibility.”
Sources: Instagram.com, People.com, TMZ.com, OK! Magazine, Page Six
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.