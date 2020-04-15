Ciara, who is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Russell Wilson, took to Instagram for a live gender reveal on Tuesday, April 14.
Their two-year-old daughter Sienna and Ciara’s five-year-old son Future with ex-partner and rapper of the same name, stood by as Ciara and Wilson shot a cannon that exploded bright blue smoke.
Son Future seemed particularly excited to be getting a baby brother to play with.
Sources: NBC News, Instagram, Vibe.com
