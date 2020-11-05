NFL Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, are launching the Why Not You Academy. The Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation is providing $175 million to help revamp a school just south of Seattle into Why Not You, which will focus on providing academics, student plans, internships and mentorships to Black and Latinx students.
In an Associated Press interview cited by The Root, Ciara said, “We’re all in on this.”
According to the Seattle News Tribune as described by the Root, the tuition-free public charter high school will open in the fall of 2021 with a freshman class of 100. And as exciting as it might have been to think about, the celebrity couple will not be involved in the school’s day-to-day operations.
