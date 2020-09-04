It’s new life as a new wife for “Claws” actress Niecy Nash, who recently married singer Jessica Betts, a longtime friend. Nash “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” “#LoveWins” and a ring emoji on Instagram Monday for her 2.4 million followers, along with a photo from the nuptials. Carol Denise is Nash’s legal name.
On her Instagram account at @jessicabettsmusic, Betts shared the same wedding photo with the words, “I got a whole Wife,” alien and ring emojis and the hashtags “#Bettsofbothworlds” and “#LoveWins.”
Nash finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jay Tucker in March. She has three children with her first husband, Don Nash.
Sources: E!online, ETonline, Insider, Instagram, SmartNews, Out, Pop Culture, SmartNews, TMZ, Vanity Fair, Variety
