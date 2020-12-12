Shocking news this week of the death of “B*A*P*S” actress Natalie Desselle Reid from colon cancer on Dec. 7, 2020. She was 53.
Reid, an Alexandria, Louisiana native, played the sidekick “Mickey” in B*A*P*S to Halle Berry’s character “Nisi.”Berry posted on Instagram and tagged director Robert Townsend, “Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known.”
Reid was also known for roles in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Eve,” and “Cinderella.”
“Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be. For that she was often underrated, passed over - deprived of the platform she truly deserved,” Berry said. “But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her.”
Desselle Reid’s manager, Delores Robinson tweeted the announcement of her death, saying, “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.
Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever.”
Reid leaves behind husband Leonard Reid, and children Sereno, Summer and Sasha.
Sources: BET, Billboard, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, HipHopDX, Instagram, NBC News, SmartNews, TMZ, Twitter, Vibe
