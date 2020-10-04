Shad "Bow Wow" Moss and model Olivia Sky's son

Shad "Bow Wow" Moss and model Olivia Sky's son

In tweets and posts that include cute baby photos, Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow and model Olivia Sky announce the recent birth of their son. The Growing Up Hip Hop star posted, “Man you gone take all the girls.” He confirmed to TMZ that “Prince Bow” is here. Sky posted a photo of their new bundle of joy, captioned, “My Dog For Life.” No word yet on the baby’s real name. This is their first child together. Wow also has a 9-year-old daughter Shai Moss, with model Joie Chavis.

