Rapper Cordae, 23, recently made a guest appearance on the financial education podcast, “Earn Your Leisure,” revealing that he has developed his own label, Hi Level Productions.
He debuted his four-track EP Just Until... under the label and has been working on its creation since late-April.
He unveiled the label’s logo to Instagram on April 26, with the description “a family, a way of life, and Record Label 100 percent owned by Cordae.”
In the interview he said, “Hi Level, that’s owned 100 percent by me. This is something I’m passionate about.” He continued, “All my friends, we all on that Hi Level shit. All my fans are all on that Hi Level shit, so this is something that's near and dear to my heart and I own it. It’s my (stuff).”
Although Cordae is currently signed to Atlantic Records, it's unclear if Hi Level is an official subsidiary of that label.
