Last year, Bobby Brown filed a lawsuit against The BBC and Showtime for using his image without permission for the Whitney Houston documentary, “Can I Be Me.”
According to reports, the case was dismissed on Friday after a judge ruled the documentary is protected under the defendants First Amendment rights.
Bobby may still be able to sue BBC and Showtime for using clips from his reality show, “Being Bobby Brown,” without permission.
Sources: Instagram, The Sun, The Blast, ktsp.com
