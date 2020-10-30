Ain’t nothing like a little DNA to bring folks together in a good way, especially among stars that shine bright in their own respective vocations. Such is the case with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and actor RuPaul Andre Charles. On the PBS series “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates,” it was discovered that the former Democratic presidential candidate and senator from New Jersey and the Primetime Emmy Award-winning queen with the pole position on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” are actually cousins.
“I love RuPaul. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him since the news was revealed, but I was very happy about that news and hope he and I can have a family reunion soon,” Booker said to Wendy Williams on her talk show, as reported by Blavity.
RuPaul appeared in a recent episode of the popular series, and noted the family resemblance, saying “He looks like my kin!”
Sources: Black Enterprise. Blavity, Essence, Instagram, Smart News, TMZ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.