The trial stemming from a lawsuit involving Rihanna and her father has been pushed back because of COVID-19.
Last year she sued her father, Ronald Fenty, after he set up Fenty Entertainment and allegedly booked her on a South American concert tour without her knowledge or consent.
Celebrity legal news site The Blast says that coronavirus pandemic means that the case will be postponed until the fall.
“The trial was scheduled to begin on June 23, 2020. However, due to the current situation, they agreed to push it to at least September 22,” The Blast said. “Rihanna says she is currently living in the United Kingdom, which would make a Los Angeles trial a bit difficult. The judge signed off on the request pushing back the court date.”
Sources: Los Angeles Times, KABC.com, NBC News, People.com, Facebook.com, CNN.com, The Blast
