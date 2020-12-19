The much-anticipated Instagram live Verzuz battle between R&B singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole that was supposed to take place Dec. 12 has been rescheduled until January 9, 2021, to allow Ashanti to recover from the coronavirus. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience. Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community,” the Verzuz team posted.
Sources: CNN, Instagram, Smart News, People, The Grio, TMZ, Variety
