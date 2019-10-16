Actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who has since been accused of sexual misconduct by three more women, pled not guilty in court on Tuesday to forcible touching and sexual abuse in the third degree in connection to the original incident, which was alleged to have taken place at a New York rooftop bar.
The unnamed woman claimed she got into an argument with the “highly intoxicated” “American Crime Story” star after he allegedly touched her, and she resisted.
However, the 51-year-old actor's attorney, Mark J. Heller, insisted none of the claims are “credible” and insisted he had seen video footage of “the entire event” and ‘there was not a drop of criminal conduct or inappropriate activity on his part.”
Gooding –who is already facing trial in connection with an alleged groping incident in June – has pleaded not guilty to one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse, which are misdemeanors, after he allegedly squeezed the woman's behind at Manhattan’s Tao nightclub last October.
The prosecutors told the court in a hearing on Tuesday in Manhattan that Gooding Jr. had made a sexually suggestive remark to the lady earlier on in the evening, but he reportedly denied it when she confronted him.
The plea comes just four months after he denied touching a woman's breast in a separate incident at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in Manhattan.
Sources: TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com
