Over the weekend there were rumors that Bravo was planning to shake up the cast of all The Real Housewives franchises and that Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey were likely being fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
Bailey fueled the rumors with a cryptic post and removed all signs of RHOA from her Instagram bio.
“The strongest people aren’t the ones who always win, but the ones who don’t give up when they lose,” The caption of a throwback picture to her modeling days.
A few days later, Bailey told popular urban celebrity news blog The Shade Room she still has her peach.
“I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time,” Bailey told The Shade Room. “Every year there are rumors saying that I am getting fired, or not returning. I’ve been a peach holder consistently for 10 years now. I love my cast, and my Bravo family. I am looking forward to next season.”
Sources: The Shade Room, Instagram.com, The Blast, Bossip.com
