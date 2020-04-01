Last week New Orleans entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart gifted rapper Da Brat with a brand-new Bentley and officially confirmed their relationship. In an interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Da Brat shared why she has never been open about her sexuality until now.
“I never confirmed anything, because in the ’90s, it wasn’t cool back in the day,” she continued. “I’m a little bit nervous because I’m not really used to talking about this thing. I’m not a public person when it comes to my personal life.”
She said that she was used to the speculations regarding herself, but didn’t want to subject partners to the negativity that surrounded homosexuality during the peak of her fame.
“I’ve always been an advocate of privacy, pretty much to protect the interests of the other party involved, because if you’re not used to this life and the scrutiny that comes with it, it can break you,” Da Brat said. “I’ve been talked about for, way over 20 years or more so I’m kind of conditioned for it. My coat of armor is pretty thick, so I learned what to say and what not to say and the battles that I decide to choose to fight. Most the time I just stay silent and let people speculate.”
Sources: US Weekly, Instagram, Twitter, Rickey Smiley Morning Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.