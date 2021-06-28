DaBaby is stirring the pot, just days after the release of his new collaboration with Tory Lanez on the song “Skat.” He retweeted a fan’s joke about Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion last summer.
“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the fan’s tweet reads. Shortly after, DaBaby assured the tweet was a mistake. He tweeted, “Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on. I ain’t retweet nothing but ‘Ball If I Want To’ promo.”
Then Megan came to grips addressing the situation, but didn’t directly mention DaBaby.
“Support me in private and publicly do something different … these industry men are very strange,” she wrote. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet (stuff) for likes and retweets.”
Instead of apologizing, he told Megan to stop letting other people get the best of her and he added that she should stand on what she feels without thinking he’s against her.
She replied, “My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said ‘that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that shit’ but now this ain’t your ‘beef’?”
Sources: Vibe.com, Vulture.com, TheJasmineBrand.com, TheShadeRoom.com
