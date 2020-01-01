Over the weekend, news leaked that photographer Monique Bunn filed a $50 million lawsuit against Damon Dash after accusing him of sexual misconduct. In response, Dash released a video on his Instagram account where he is recorded accusing her of stealing equipment – an accusation she repeatedly denies over the course of the video.
In the video, Dash tells Bunn to remove an iPad and phone from her bag and accuses her of stealing them. Bunn said she had them in her bag because she didn’t want someone else to see them and steal them.
Bunn and Dash argue back and forth before Dash tells her to leave because “he didn’t want her energy in his house.”
Dash then uses the caption for the video to fault a lawyer in the whole ordeal.
“First, they come into your house, then they try to rob you...when they get caught, they try to make a good guy look like a bad guy…then try to extort you,” Dash said. “#chrisbrownthelawyer is clearly the ringleader of this conspiracy...this is his third lawsuit he has personally filed against me in a year...from what I hear the FBI should be doing their job.”
