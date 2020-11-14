Lil Wayne

It appears that Donald Trump isn’t the one who got dumped due to the November general election. After proclaiming on Instagram on Sept. 27 that he was “the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic,” HipHop Dx and other media report that Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, model Denise Bidot apparently broke it off when the rapper endorsed Trump before the election. They report an IG post by her on Nov. 1 said, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough,” followed by a broken heart emoji. However, Wayne neither confirmed nor denied that his political views snuffed out the flames of love, and E! Online reports he tweeted on Nov. 4, “I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out.”

