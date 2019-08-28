In a lengthy Instagram post, fellow hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs came to the defense of Jay-Z amidst the relentless backlash he has received following his announcement of his partnership with the NFL. An excerpt of the post reads as follows:
“Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people cannot be divided and conquered at this time,” Diddy said. “I’m so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible. I was just watching everything last week, but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man (Jay-Z) personally. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in. We have to come together and make the hard decisions. Nobody is going to do it for us.”
