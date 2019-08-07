On Saturday, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49,and Lori Harvey, 22, were spotted on an obvious date at a restaurant in Nerano, Italy along with Lori's step-father, Steve Harvey and her mother Marjorie Harvey.
In the series of photographs published by The Sun, Lori cradles Diddy’s face, the couple whisper in each other’s ears and put their arms around each other.
Lori Harvey was rumored to have previously been romantically linked to Trey Songz and Diddy’s own son, Christian Combs.
Sources: Instagram, The Sun, The Blast, ktsp.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.