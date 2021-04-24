Former Bad Boy Records artist Black Rob, 51, whose real name is Robert Ross, died of a heart attack caused by a rare kidney disease on Saturday, April 17 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Deadline reported he had a history of kidney failure and diabetes, along with several strokes in recent years. Bad Boy CEO Diddy posted an Instagram tribute to the late-rapper with the following message: "Rest in power King @therealblackrob!" he said. "As I listen to your records today there's one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed!!!!"
