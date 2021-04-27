Gregory Edward Jacobs, known by the stage names Shock G and Humpty Hump of the hip-hop group Digital Underground, is dead at 57.
His groupmate Chopmaster J confirmed the news last Thursday on Instagram. In the post, he writes: “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea that we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all. The dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awakened from fame. Long live Shock G aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”
