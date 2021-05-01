In a recent interview with True Exclusives, Dionne Warwick was vocal about how she defines iconic status. “I just know when the status is reached, we know who they are, but what it takes I don’t know. I [do] know it takes more than a hit record, I know that. There are many who never had a hit record who we know are icons; Lena Horne, for one.”
When asked whether Warwick thought Mariah Carey is an icon, she said she loves her music and thinks she writes well. She further explained she would have to give it more thought.
She was also asked her thoughts on Toni Braxton being an icon. Once again, Warwick said she enjoys her music as well and isn’t sure if she’s comfortable with Braxton holding that status.
