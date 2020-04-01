Hip-hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff is the latest celebrity to reveal that he contracted coronavirus. In a pair of posts on Instagram, Jeff revealed that he had a particularly tough bout with the virus.
“I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs,” Jeff wrote. I lost my sense of smell and taste – which is the main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel wife. Please take this serious (sic). It does not care who you are, what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe.”
Sources: US Weekly, Instagram, Twitter, Rickey Smiley Morning Show
