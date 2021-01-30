DJ Spinderella had more than a few words to say about the Lifetime special on the group Salt n’ Pepa, saying, “Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives.” In a string of tweets, she added in part, “Back when Salt n’ Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me.
“Words cannot fully express my disappointment when I learned a decision was made to move forward with a Lifetime biopic that wrongfully excluded me from every aspect of development and production…all the while using my image throughout, given that I played an integral role in the group's story and success.”
As Revolt reported, Spinderella was fired from the group in 2019, and later sued Cheryl “Salt” Jamesand Sandra “Pepa” Denton over allegations of unpaid royalties, a case that eventually went to mediation. Despite her character’s inclusion in the story portrayed by Monique Paul, Spinderella says she won’t support the biopic, claiming she was excluded from the film’s development and production.
