Instead of performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City, rap veteran DMX announced via Instagram that he was entering a treatment facility for the sake of his sobriety.
“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility,” representatives for the rapper, born Earl Simmons, posted on the social media channel.
“He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”
DMX had been due to perform at a Three 6 Mafia reunion concert on Saturday night in Memphis and day two of the Rolling Loud festival in New York on Sunday.
DMX has struggled with substance abuse over the years and has been arrested on multiple charges, including drug possession and animal cruelty.
In 2010, he was sentenced to a year in prison for violating the terms of his probation.
In 2011, he said his 15 children helped him beat his addiction to cocaine.
