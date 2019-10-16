According to an accident report obtained by TMZ.com, Kevin Hart left the scene of the accident where he sustained a serious back injury this summer.
TMZ says the report details Hart leaving passengers trapped in the vehicle as he was whisked away to receive medical treatment.
One of the passengers was allegedly pinned between the top of the right of the passenger seat and the collapsed roof of the vehicle with her head facing the windshield.
The report also allegedly noted that the car was “not outfitted to carry rear seat passengers” because Hart replaced the back seats with plastic storage boxes.
Sources: TMZ.com, Instagram.com, People.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.