A week after pictures surfaced of Nicole Murphy getting up close and personal with film director Antoine Fuqua – who has been married to actress Lela Rochon for 20 years – Fuqua has been accused of having a long history of infidelity.
Urban celebrity news and gossip blog YBF.com revealed through court documents that Fuqua fathered two children outside of his marriage to Rochon.
The documents show Fuqua asking to have his child support lowered from $10,000 per month to $3,000 per month.
Sources: Instagram, US Weekly, TMZ.com, The Blast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.