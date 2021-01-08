If you think his ongoing divorce drama wasn’t enough, mogul Dr. Dre was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, where he was placed in the ICU. While celebrities were shouting out prayers and well wishes on social media, would-be burglars tried to seize the opportunity to break into his house. TMZ reports security confronted four men spotted casing Dre’s Pacific Palisades home early Wednesday morning before they could get to the main structure. The crooks made a mad dash, but police eventually caught up with them and arrested them for attempted burglary. Dre apparently is doing well enough to post on Instagram, saying, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"
