One win for Dr. Dre in his pending divorce case filed by wife Nicole Young. AsTMZ reported, the judge rejected her request for $1.5 million for various expenses, including security, because she claims to be getting death threats. The judge also gave an ixnay on her request to accelerate her claim that Dre should pay $5 million to cover her lawyer's fees and other costs. TMZ reported that Dre's lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge Dre is still willing to pay all of his wife's expenses pending the divorce, including security. TMZ said the judge ordered that Young could select a private security company for her personal protection, but it cannot cost more than Dre was paying.

