One win for Dr. Dre in his pending divorce case filed by wife Nicole Young. AsTMZ reported, the judge rejected her request for $1.5 million for various expenses, including security, because she claims to be getting death threats. The judge also gave an ixnay on her request to accelerate her claim that Dre should pay $5 million to cover her lawyer's fees and other costs. TMZ reported that Dre's lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge Dre is still willing to pay all of his wife's expenses pending the divorce, including security. TMZ said the judge ordered that Young could select a private security company for her personal protection, but it cannot cost more than Dre was paying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Tory Lanez reportedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “Dance…” before firing at her feet
- ‘A very American crime’ Podcast series features Arkansas lynching tragedy with St. Louis connection
- NBA YoungBoy arrested on drug, firearms charges
- COVID tests and flu shots are available in St. Louis County Register for free drive-through flu shots at the St. Louis County Health Dept.
- Former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Brandi Maxiell hospitalized with COVID-19
- Vote yes on Prop R for early childhood education and Prop D
- Salute to eight excellent educators: from district superintendent to Early Head Start master teacher
- Jordan Noble awarded 2020 Suggs Scholarship at SEMO; Isaiah Collins, Ezarion Grant and Marshell Jones receive foundation scholarships
- Dr. Dre’s wife wants $2million per month in temporary support
- Citi pledges more than $1B to help close racial wealth gap: Action for Racial Equity commitments planned over next three years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.