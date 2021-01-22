Rap mogul Dr. Dre is no longer hospitalized and is back at his Pacific Palisades home, but still receiving 24/7 care for the brain aneurysm he suffered on Jan. 4. TMZ reports its sources say although Dre has been released, doctors still don't know what triggered the brain bleed – and that's part of the reason for the at-home care.
Source: TMZ
