Nicole Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with Dr. Dre — the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young — on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Nicole Young, 50, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and she is seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune estimated by Forbes to be in the ballpark of $800M thanks to 30-plus years within the entertainment industry as a founding N.W.A member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.
The couple has two children, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19.
Sources connected to Nicole told TMZ that there is no prenup.
Sources: Billboard.com, TMZ.com, Page Six, YouTube.com, USA Today
