Nicole Young, the estranged wife of music mogul Dr. Dre, who filed for divorce a couple of months ago, is asking for nearly $2 million a month for temporary spousal support and another $5 million in lawyer fees, according to TMZ. That’s $10,000 a month for laundry and cleaning, $135,000 a month for clothes, $60,000 a month for education (tuition and living expenses); $125,000 a month in charitable contributions; $100,000 a month for mortgage; and $20,000 a month for telephone, cell phone and email. They already have a dispute going about the prenup, which she reportedly claims she felt pressured to sign. TMZ says the wife’s legal documents also claim he was violent with her in the past. Dre, whose full name is Andre Romelle Young, has a Forbes estimated worth of $800 million.

