A year after things calmed down between the two rappers, Drake added some heat to his beef with Pusha-T by claiming he “made a career” from their heated disses.
“He's just made an entire career off of it,” Drake told Rap Radar. “Some people like his music, I personally don't ‘cause I don't believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe.”
Drake also insisted he doesn't fret about his beef with Pusha.
“I sleep well at night knowing I didn't get out-barred,” Drake said. “It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn't told you about. I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn't even about battle rap.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Eurweb.com, RapRadar.com, Celebretainment.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.