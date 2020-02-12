In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” retired NBA star Dwyane Wade talks about the gender transition of his child.
“Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion,” Wade told DeGeneres. ““Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya’.
“So, that was our job to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship we have.”
Sources: CNN.com, Twitter.com, Instagram.com, NBC.com, CBS.com, MSNBC.com
