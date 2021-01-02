John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, the legendary MC of the group Whodini, died in Atlanta on December 23 at age 56.
The trio making up Whodini, which included lyricist Jalil Hutchins and Grandmaster Dee on the turntable, were pioneers in hip-hop, with hits including “Friends,” “One Love,” and “Five Minutes of Funk.” Fletcher’s daughter Jonnelle Fletcher told the New York Times his cause of death had not been determined. Among the many tributes on social media, record executive Jermaine Dupri tweeted, “Ex you know I love you… thank you for every word, every conversation every good time, may your soul Rest In Power.”
Sources: Adidas, The Grio, ESPN, Forbes, Rap-Up, The Root, Smart News, The New York Times, TMZ
