Eliza Reign, the Instagram model who claims she recently became the sixth mother of a child fathered by rapper Future, unleashed after being slammed on social media and labeled a gold digger for taking Future to child support court.
She gave a rundown of how they hooked up and accuses him of leaving her hanging after she became pregnant.
“He came around. We got cool. Hashed out the past. He made promises. Then disappeared again,” Reign said. “I’m not running no [n-word expletive] down to do what he’s supposed to do. I finally decided to let the courts chase him instead. Regardless of how she got here, she’s here. So, stop making excuses and justifying a grown man abandoning an innocent child.”
She then goes on to say that having a baby by the rapper has hindered her finances, not helped.
“If it was about the bag, I could have secured that by having an abortion, like the other girls did,” Reign said. “I really think he forced my hand to make it me look band and like this is what I had planned the whole time.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, YouTube.com, Comedy Hype, TMZ.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.