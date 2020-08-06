Emmitt Smith

NFL Hall of Famer and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat Smith jointly announced their plans to “uncouple.”  The news comes less than four months after their 20th wedding anniversary. “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement on his wife’s Instagram page on August 1. Pat Smith, a former beauty queen was named Miss Virginia 1993 and competed for the Miss America crown.  “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends,” the statement continued. “We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.” No word on what caused the breakup. They have three children together in addition to one each from previous marriage and a prior relationship.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.