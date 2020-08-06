NFL Hall of Famer and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Emmitt Smith and his wife Pat Smith jointly announced their plans to “uncouple.” The news comes less than four months after their 20th wedding anniversary. “We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the pair said in a joint statement on his wife’s Instagram page on August 1. Pat Smith, a former beauty queen was named Miss Virginia 1993 and competed for the Miss America crown. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends,” the statement continued. “We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.” No word on what caused the breakup. They have three children together in addition to one each from previous marriage and a prior relationship.
