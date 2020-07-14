Bryshere Gray, the actor known for playing Hakeem Lyon on “Empire,” was arrested in Arizona on July 13 on domestic violence charges.
The entertainment site TMZ reported that the arrest occurred at Gray’s Phoenix-area home following a standoff with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators. Police said they responded to a call to assist a woman at a local gas station at 10:15 p.m. The woman claimed her husband, Bryshere Gray, assaulted her at their home. Police went to Gray’s home where he barricaded himself inside before surrendering to the police.
Gray was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Police said the woman had visible injuries on her body and that she said Gray strangled her until she lost consciousness. She was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
